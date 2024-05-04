Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

