Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.63.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.45. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.40.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

