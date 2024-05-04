Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

