Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

