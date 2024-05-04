Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $466.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 73.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

