Glencore’s (GLEN) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 455 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 436.62. The company has a market capitalization of £55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,685.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 491.65 ($6.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,703.70%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.