Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of GPN opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 159,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,716,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

