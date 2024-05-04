Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.54 to $11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.170 billion to $9.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.37. 3,191,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

