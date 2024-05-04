Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ GTIM remained flat at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

