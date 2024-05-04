Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock traded up $6.87 on Friday, hitting $732.68. 11,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,781. Graham has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $771.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

