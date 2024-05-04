Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Down 28.6%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 418,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 126,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Granada Gold Mine Stock
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
