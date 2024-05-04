Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. Approximately 430,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
Grande West Transportation Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84.
Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile
Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.
