Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$13.25

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
