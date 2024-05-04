Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$13.25

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

GIP opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.73. Green Impact Partners has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The stock has a market cap of C$54.33 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

