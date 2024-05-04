Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Trading Up 5.9%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Haitian International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

