Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

HL stock opened at GBX 808.40 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 738.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 6,086.96%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope purchased 3,999 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). In other news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Also, insider Amy Stirling acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). Insiders acquired 29,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,966,458 in the last three months. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

