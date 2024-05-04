HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $606.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,706.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,920 shares of company stock worth $130,240. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.