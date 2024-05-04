HC Wainwright Increases Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to $4.70

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $4.60 to $4.70 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Largo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Largo Stock Performance

Largo stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Largo has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Largo will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Largo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Largo in the third quarter worth $59,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Largo during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Largo by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.