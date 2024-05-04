HC Wainwright Raises TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $49.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 202.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 4,804,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

