Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Shares of Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 1882198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Hellenic Dynamics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.63.

About Hellenic Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.