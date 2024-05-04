Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278,484 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $47,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

HP opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

