Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Herbalife updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $957.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $19.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

