Hiscox (LON:HSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,277.85

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,277.85 ($16.05) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($14.76), with a volume of 1378397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,217 ($15.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.02) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.45) to GBX 1,270 ($15.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,215 ($15.26).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSX

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,875.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

In other Hiscox news, insider Paul Cooper bought 1,144 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,232 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,094.08 ($17,703.91). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.