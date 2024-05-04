holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. holoride has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $69,652.44 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.02 or 0.04918672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00056282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00020984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00912717 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $67,779.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

