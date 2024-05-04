Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Hub Group worth $66,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hub Group by 9,049.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,576,000 after purchasing an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

