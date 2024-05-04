Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Lowered to $397.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $397.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $379.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day moving average of $345.25. Hubbell has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,364 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hubbell by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 245,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

