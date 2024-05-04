Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

HUM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $320.54. 1,802,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,966. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.34. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.