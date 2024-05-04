Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $320.97 and last traded at $320.27. 363,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,977,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $13,000,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 36,975.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 362,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 361,993 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $12,829,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $46,885,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

