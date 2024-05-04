Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $158,941.09 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajeev Syal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,703,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,067 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

