Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,129,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,168,000 after acquiring an additional 661,584 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.37. 1,778,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

