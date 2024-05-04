Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $347,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

