Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.37. 357,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,375. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,455,489 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.57.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

