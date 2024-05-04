Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,521 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 127.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 226.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. 3,332,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,932. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.