Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 694 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,233,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. 1,974,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,915. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

