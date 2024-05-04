Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.4 %

FICO stock traded up $27.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.01. 182,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,081. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $729.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,158.28.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.