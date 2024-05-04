Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after acquiring an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac
In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.4 %
FICO stock traded up $27.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.01. 182,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,081. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $729.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,158.28.
Fair Isaac Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Isaac
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.