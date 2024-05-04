Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.31.

TSE IMO opened at C$93.11 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

