Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Inari Medical by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inari Medical by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

