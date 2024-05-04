Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.81. 130,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 16,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.
