Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat Buys 709,841 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 709,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of UNOV opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $228,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,744,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

