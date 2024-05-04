Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

FOLD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 248,220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,924,000 after buying an additional 107,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 716,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

