Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CFO Sells $557,922.50 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $445,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $354,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

