Insider Selling: CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Major Shareholder Sells $15,900,000.00 in Stock

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Moore Capital Management, Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $15,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CONX Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONX opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of CONX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONX stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,393,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,505,000. CONX comprises approximately 18.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 5.14% of CONX at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

