Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Sells $6,200,638.60 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $322,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $208,604,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

