Insider Selling: NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $219,973.80 in Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 15,690 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $219,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,419,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,946,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,576.22.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,781 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $25,040.86.

On Monday, April 22nd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 24,609 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $345,756.45.

On Thursday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,623 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $36,879.38.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,069 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $197,106.69.

On Thursday, April 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $6,692,916.51.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $13.64 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 153.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

