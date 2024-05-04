Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NSP stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $3,232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

