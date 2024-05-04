Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. Insperity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.900 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 55.75%.
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
