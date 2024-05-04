Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. Insperity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.900 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.