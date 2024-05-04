Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 581,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,106,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,088,735 over the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intapp by 60.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 371,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

