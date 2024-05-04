Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $8.30. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 3,743 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $499.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

