Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $273,435,000 after buying an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.