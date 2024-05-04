Interroll Holding AG (IRRHF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $32.00 on May 10th

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 32.00 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of Interroll stock opened at $3,010.00 on Friday. Interroll has a 12 month low of $2,782.00 and a 12 month high of $3,010.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,010.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,872.13.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

