Interroll Holding AG (IRRHF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $32.00 on May 10th

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 32.00 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
Interroll Price Performance
Shares of Interroll stock opened at $3,010.00 on Friday. Interroll has a 12 month low of $2,782.00 and a 12 month high of $3,010.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,010.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,872.13.
About Interroll
