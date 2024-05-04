Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 0.2%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $607.28 and last traded at $613.69. Approximately 224,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,233,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $615.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.
Insider Activity
In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
